National Nurses United condemns CDC rollback of COVID guidelines

The country's largest registered nurses union doesn't support the CDC's rollback on COVID protection guidance.

In a statement the National Nurses United (NNU) says they are especially disappointed that the CDC would ease up its COVID guidance on the heels of International Nurses Day.

The union goes on condemn the new relaxation of masks and how people no longer need to isolate after exposure.

NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN says in a statement, "This newest CDC guidance is not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country. Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century.”

They say that there is a continued high number of COVID cases in the U.S., with more than 35,000 news cases and over 600 people dying from COVID everyday.

NNU says that preventing and reducing transmission of COVID requires multiple layers of protective measures. Nurses say this includes masks, distancing, and avoiding crowds and large gatherings—in addition to vaccines.

“All of our protective measures should remain in place, in addition to vaccines. This pandemic is not over,” said NNU President Deborah Burger, RN. “Nurses follow the precautionary principle, which means that until we know for sure something is safe, we use the highest level of protections, not the lowest. The CDC is putting lives at risk with this latest guidance.”

