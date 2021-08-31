'I do what I have to do' | Local American Red Cross volunteer opens up about going to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

"I leave my family, my husband, and my son behind for two weeks at a time. And I do what I have to do."

FARMINGTON, Conn. — When disaster strikes, American Red Cross volunteers answer the call for help. After Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, Mississippi and the surrounding region earlier this week, nearly 700 people flew down to offer their help in the recovery efforts.

Among those is Lori Merker-Chapman, who first started volunteering with the American Red Cross of Connecticut four years ago. She is currently managing a shelter at a high school in Bogalusa, Louisiana – her fourth time responding to a natural disaster in the state.

"I leave my family, my husband and my son behind for two weeks at a time. And I do what I have to do," Merker-Chapman told FOX61 News.

A dozen volunteers from Connecticut are currently responding to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Most of the people at the shelter in Bogalusa are without power. They're given meals, snacks, and a cot to sleep on. But many who are coming from New Orleans of Baton Rouge have lost their homes completely.

"The people here in our shelter that we spoke to have talked a lot about Katrina. Several of them had to be rescued by boat during Katrina," Merker-Chapman said. "So, being 16 years later, they weren’t taking any chances and they left before the storm hit."

At least one million people are without power in Louisiana. They are experiencing downed trees, flooding, and dangerous conditions. That's why the Red Cross has sent hundreds of people, and they plan on deploying more down south soon. Those volunteers are leaving their full-time jobs temporarily and living in the same conditions as everyone else.

“They are not living a life of luxury. They’ve dropped everything they’re throwing everything in a backpack and they’re roughing it just like the people that they’re serving," said Richard Branigan, Regional Chief Operating Officer of American Red Cross of Connecticut.

But it's sacrifices like that that volunteers say is worth it.

“There’s no better reward in life than to know that you’re doing something wonderful for someone who just needs your help and they need it now," Merker-Chapman said.

