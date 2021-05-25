EXCLUSIVE Colombian Vice President calls for Colombian Police Reform

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez addressed the violent demonstrations between protestors and police.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The citizens of Colombia are about to reach one month of protesting. The protests sparked over a tax increase that targeted the nation's middle class quickly exploded into a fight over decades of corruption and lack of opportunities.

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez is in Washington DC for the first time after being named the Foreign Minister of Colombia. Her visit comes as US lawmakers put pressure on Colombia to make changes. Thanks in part to some Connecticut residents.

"It took about a month and a lot of suffering," said UConn Associate Professor of Human Rights and Colombian National Cesar Abadia.

A month of turmoil and constant protests in the streets of Colombia. People came out in cities across the country outraged over a tax increase that has since been repealed. It targeted the nation's middle and lower class already decimated financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Ramirez telling FOX61 that the plan was poorly executed.

"It seems to me that there is a lack of confidence, and we need to rebuild confidence in order to maintain the economic recovery which is the first priority," said Ramirez.

The protests lead to violence that took the lives of 42 protesters at the hands of the police. The killings creating a massive spike in distrust with the nation's forces that were already poor. A May poll by respected Colombian Newspaper El Tiempo, says 87% of citizens don't trust the national police.

"It’s so dramatic seeing people with their brains blown out. Seeing the blood on the streets," said New Haven activist John Lugo.

The dramatic videos from the country reaching locals in Connecticut who are calling on US lawmakers to help.

Representative Rosa DeLauro was one of 55 legislators to call for the end of US military aid to Colombia citing numerous human rights violations.

Ramirez saying Colombia won’t stand for unjust acts of police violence and is investigating the killings.

"We need to have the forces that have the capacity to prevent and to control but they also know they have to be very committed with human rights and yes it means that we have to make some reform," said Ramirez.

It’s a reform that Colombian’s hope for along with improved education, more job opportunities, and a better health system but decades of injustices have them skeptical.

"Because historically we have seen over and over again the lack of an adequate response," said Abadia.

The protests could be nearing an end as talks between the National Strike Committee and the Government continues to improve. Colombian legislators are trying to meet demands on healthcare, police reform and say they will be offering a free college education to the nation's poorest. They are asking the Strike Committee to end the roadblocks causing a shortage on the nation’s food and gas.

"I hope this is going to be helpful but it’s not enough," said Ramirez. "The environment is difficult, and we have to continue working to create this confidence."

Vice President Ramirez also admits the government has a lot of work to do to improve relations with the people. Although during these negotiations they say they will not make any promises they can’t keep.

