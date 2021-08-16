Help for Haiti starts in Stamford

Americares is also working to gather PPE equipment as they face the challenges of COVID-19 on the island.

STAMFORD, Conn. — The warehouse at Americares was busier than usual for a Monday – which is saying a lot.

In the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti over the weekend, 15 hundred miles away, relief plans were in motion at Americares where the team there was busy gathering over nine tons of goods to send the island ravaged by the earthquake.

“Since the earthquake struck on Saturday we have really been working around the clock,” said Kate Dischino, the vice president of emergency programs at Americares.

Dischino, who will head to Haiti in a few days to help on the ground with relief efforts, added that they are busy sending medical supplies, “we have IV solution -- really our focus is to address wound care, lacerations, crush injuries so we are sending surgical supplies.”

Americares is also working to gather PPE equipment as they face the challenges of COVID-19 on the island.

“We know that while we are responding to the earthquake needs, we are also continuing to take Covid into account and make sure the first responders are protected,” said Dischino.

Americares says, at this juncture, that cash donations are best to assist with their relief efforts. To find out more, or to donate, click here.

More earthquake charity relief information can be found here.

