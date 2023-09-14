How DACA recipients in Connecticut are affected by latest DACA ruling

A Texas federal judge ruled that the latest version from the Biden Administration of DACA is still illegal. This may affect the 3,1000 CT DACA recipients.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — A federal judge in Texas declared the latest version of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA) program illegal.

There are about 3,100 DACA recipients in Connecticut and the latest ruling is causing some concern for DACA recipients here.

“It’s just like a limbo of emotions just because if it wasn’t for DACA, I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do now,” said Guadalupe Juarez.

Guadalupe Juarez is a 21-year-old college student who’s been a DACA recipient for the last five years.

“Thanks to me becoming a DACA recipient, I am able to go to school. I am able to work. I am able to provide for my family,” said Juarez.

immigrating from Mexico as a toddler, she said her American dream is simple.

“Being DACA recipients we just want to live a free life where we can chase our dreams. Whether that’s school or work or any other dream that we want to do,” said Juarez.

On Wednesday, a Texas federal judge ruled that the latest version from the Biden Administration of DACA is still illegal. This after he ruled the original version from the Obama administration was illegal in 2021.

DACA prevented the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

While the ruling closed the program to new applicants, it doesn’t impact current beneficiaries like Juarez, but she said the uncertainty makes her afraid that her dream one day may be deferred.

“Not being able to live comfortably in a town where it’s like what’s going to happen with my future? What’s going to happen? Will I stay? Will I not stay? And sometimes it’s just hard because what do I do? How do I plan my future?” she questioned.

Immigration lawyer Jeffrey Curtain said their law firm has started to get calls since the news broke, reiterating the fear people have.

“We have heard from a few of our clients who are concerned, who don’t know what that means for their legal status, for their work authorization and in terms of planning for the future,” said Curtain.

He calls this ruling unjust.

“Congress really needs to step in a find a permanent solution for all of these hard-working Americans,” said Curtain.

“We just want to live a life that we’re not able to do so at our home country. If not, we would be over there,” said Juarez.

The Biden administration is expected to appeal the latest federal court ruling and the case is likely to reach the U.S. Supreme Court once again.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.