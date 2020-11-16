19th annual Operation E.L.F to be held November 17

This year the event will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and the CT Military Department partnered together for the event.

HARTFORD, Conn — Editor's note: The video above was Operation E.L.F from 2018. The featured image was also taken during a previous year.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut's Operation E.L.F. will not be canceled but look a lot different this year.

Operation E.L.F ( Embracing Lonely Families) has been held in the state every year since 2001, in an effort to help military families during the holidays and handle the stresses of deployment throughout the year.

Generally, a large holiday party is held inside the State Armory located in Hartford. This year due to COVID-19 concerns, a socially-distant drive-thru event will be held as a replacement. Operation E.L.F is set to kick off Tuesday, November 17. Families involved will receive gifts at a scheduled time and location.

“As our men and women in uniform serve our state and nation – particularly those who are deployed during the holiday season – it is critical that we do everything we can to support their families at home. Every year through Operation E.L.F., we are able to give back to our military families and ease some of the financial stress that comes with the holiday season. While the way we celebrate the holidays and support those in-need may look and feel a bit different this year, I encourage those who can, to give back to those who are serving far away from their families,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz and the CT Military Department partnered together for the event and will continue their support of the Adopt-a-Family program this year. This program is a part of Operation E.L.F. which anonymously supports CT military members' families in need of financial help throughout the year. This program supports such military families regardless of deployment status or branch.

As of the time of this writing, there are currently 80 members of the CT National Guard deployed in support of operations around the world. Nearly 1,000 more members of the National Guard are expected to be deployed in the first half of 2021.