A gathering in Wethersfield to help Veterans ‘Dress for Success’

Employees at the civic-minded office donated all kinds of clothing in a partnership with Bethel-based “Save A Suit."

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Racks and racks of shirts, ties, and suits were set up in Wethersfield at the wealth management and investment firm Johnson Brunetti.

Employees at the civic-minded office donated all kinds of clothing in a partnership with Bethel-based “Save A Suit”, a decade-old organization that distributes clothing to military veterans around the country to help them attain job opportunities when they rejoin civilian life.

Alex Carrera, the executive director of Save A Suit said, “these donations will go directly to the veterans who are in search of career opportunities, we want them to be outfitted and looking their best.”

Standing by racks of suits about to be donated to veterans across Connecticut and around the country was Johnson Brunetti CEO Joel Johnson, who is also the father of a Marine officer.

Johnson said, “We feel this is an obligation, an act of service to support those of our citizens in the military or have served in the military.” Johnson Brunetti employees and clients provided more than three hundred suits for the event with Save A Suit.

“Not only will they (veterans) look good but they will have confidence,” said Johnson. Carrera said, “this just makes a difference in the veterans’ lives.”

To find out more about Save A Suit click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.