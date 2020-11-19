Army to reconsider discharge rulings on veterans with PTSD

The veterans say their discharge status prevented them from receiving military-funded health care and other benefits.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The U.S. Army has agreed to reconsider its issuing of thousands of less-than-honorable discharges to service members with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems.

That's according to a settlement announced Wednesday of a federal court lawsuit filed by two Army veterans from Connecticut who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. The lawsuit covers veterans nationwide who did not receive fully honorable discharges because of minor misconduct they blamed on undiagnosed PTSD and other health conditions.