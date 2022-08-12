Summer training on US Coast Guard Barque Eagle comes to end as it docks in New London

Cadets spend their summers out on the waters, ending the trip by teaching the ropes to their incoming freshmen on board the training cutter ship.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returned to New London Friday morning as the summer training program on the ship came to an end.

“It looks exactly like a pirate ship out of a movie and not a lot of people get to experience this,” said Lisa Sobinovsky, an incoming Fourth Class Cadet.

The stars and stripes of the American flag were flying on board the whopping 295-foot-long Barque Eagle, America’s Tall Ship, as it made its way back near the home of the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

“It was part of the war reparations in World War II and it’s been a critical part of training America’s future leaders ever since,” said Bill Kelly, Superintendent of the Coast Guard Academy.

The ship is a piece of history that’s continuing to write new history with the first ever female captain on board.

“Being here represents to everyone out there that you can do anything that you put your mind to doing and I hope to inspire future generations of Coast Guard officers,” said captain Jessica Rozzi-Ochs.

Since 1946, the Eagle has been a classroom at sea. Cadets spend their summers out on the waters, ending the trip by teaching the ropes to their incoming freshmen.

For the last week, cadets have been on board learning everything about life at sea from training on the ground and on the deck to training in the air, up on the sails.

“During the morning we have sail stations, all hands on deck. If the wind is conducive we set some sails,” said Rozzi-Ochs.

The training week is hands-on for the new fourth-class cadets. For many, life at sea is an adjustment, but for twins Lisa and Gins Sobinovsky, the ship feels like home.

“We both made it here and we’re together and I’m so thankful,” said Lisa.

“Going through so many hard and long days and just seeing her and realizing everything will be ok at the end of the day,” said Gina.

For the crew members without family on board, the long summer away can be hard.

“What’s up big guy?” said Lieutenant Scott Coull, greeting his son.

But the reunions are worth the wait.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.