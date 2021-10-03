600 CT National Guards to deploy for mission in Africa

Officials say this will be the largest single deployment of troops from Connecticut since 2009.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 600 Connecticut National Guard soldiers are deploying to Africa on Wednesday, officials announced. It is the state's largest single deployment of troops in more than a decade.

Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, the Guard's adjutant general and commander, said the nearly 600 soldiers of the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) will support Operation Enduring Freedom’s Horn of Africa mission.

It was not immediately clear how long the deployment is set to last.

Connecticut's troops will join a group of more than 1,000 National Guardsmen from multiple states, including Maine, Colorado, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Ahead of the troops' departure, Gov. Ned Lamont shared his appreciation for the soldiers, who will spend months away from their families, friends, and personal responsibilities on this mission.

We’re so proud of our @CTNationalGuard. You have been invaluable to the people of Connecticut, especially during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3OsybSbIUg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 10, 2021

"The sacrifices they are making in support of the State of Connecticut and the United States are appreciated by all of us, and I look forward to the day we get to welcome them all safely back home after a job well done," Lamont said in a statement.

Francis Evon said the deployment comes at a challenging time as the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally shifted the way training is planned and executed.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how the (1-102nd) and its members, like all Connecticut National Guardsmen, have worked diligently and safely to remain ready,” he said. “This same group of Guardsmen has been on the frontlines battling the pandemic here at home, now they are going into harm’s way abroad to face a different kind of battle."

The 1-202nd Infantry Battalion has a long and storied history, stretching back to 1672. The battalion famously served in Franche during World War 1 and most recently in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009-2010.

