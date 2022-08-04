State allocates additional funding for new boiler, security upgrades at VA Rocky Hill campus

The governor's administration invested around $9 million in the Rocky Hill VA campus since 2019 for other renovation and infrastructure projects.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The State of Connecticut is investing over $5 million in state funding to make additional renovations and improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill.

The State Bond Commission approved more than $5.1 million in funding. Around $4.3 million of it will go toward a "critically needed" second boiler for heat and hot water. The more than $800,000 remaining funds will go toward multiple safety and security upgrades across the campus, including a new gatehouse and new security systems.

Currently, there are more than 200 veterans and five families that live on the campus, which provides residential care, long-term skilled nursing care, and other types of assistance.

“We need to do everything we can to improve education, health, housing, and employment opportunities for veterans,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, who serves as chairman of the State Bond Commission. “The campus in Rocky Hill has been supporting residential and nursing services to our state’s veterans since 1940, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure that these facilities remain in good repair so that our veterans and their families continue to have the support they deserve. They served our country with dignity and honor, and these investments demonstrate the state’s ongoing commitment to support veterans and service members.”

The governor's administration has invested around $9 million in the Rocky Hill VA campus since 2019 for other renovation and infrastructure projects.

