Connecticut Army National Guard troops deploy overseas for year-long mission

The troops will support partner nations to counter ISIS and international terrorist groups.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Army National Guard Aviation units are deploying overseas, sending around 70 troops to the middle east. They'll spend the next year there supporting missions to counter international terrorist groups.

It's a sacrifice to protect the nation and to support partner nations in countering ISIS. The mission is called Operation Inherent Resolve.

"He’s going over for us," said one girl who is saying goodbye to her father.

"This has been a multi-year process, these guys have been preparing for a really long time. These guys will be transporting people medevacking people as necessary," said Major Dave Pytlik, the Public Affairs Officer for the Connecticut National Guard.

Troops from two units, Charlie Company 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment and Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, and 126th Aviation Regiment got a send-off from their families and Gov. Ned Lamont.

"These are folks who every day stand up and do the right thing for their country when asked," said Lamont.

Standing up to protect families across the country while leaving their own behind.

"He’s going to miss her 13th birthday. She’s going to be 11, you’re going to miss those activities and experiences. We record what we can but it’s a sacrifice we make for the better of the world," said one family.

After intense individual preparation and aviation efficiency training, the troops are ready to head overseas.

They're saving the love from the home front and beyond in their hearts as a reminder for when they need it most.

"It’s always nice to know people care about you, who you are and what you’re doing. It makes you feel like what you’re doing is important. It helps everyone stay motivated and helps everyone feel a sense of purpose in what they’re doing," said one soldier.

