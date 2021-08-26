Connecticut veterans saddened to hear of Kabul airport attack

US officials say 13 service members were killed in the attack.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut locals are feeling a wave of emotions after hearing about the attacks in Kabul that killed more than a dozen US troops and 60 civilians, according to officials.

“I’m heartbroken over our loss of so many marines and corpsmen who sacrificed so much to keep so many safe and to ensure the safety of those who are trying to evacuate and leave a very dangerous area,” said Thomas Burke, a Marine Corps veteran from Connecticut.

Burke joined the Marine Corps in 2007 and was deployed to Iraq in 2008 and Afghanistan in 2009.

US officials say 13 service members were killed in the attack.

“This was a very unfortunate situation and that’s why we should highlight the bravery and the courage of these marines who were surrounded by the enemy at Kabul airport and did everything they could to keep the people around them safe,” Burke said.

Southern Connecticut State University Political Science Professor Kevin Buterbaugh, who specializes in war and international relations, said it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

“US policymakers, the military, in particular, had been warning we might see an attack by ISIS, and sadly we did see one,” he said. “And that’s a typical tactic of terrorists. They often go after civilians to scare the population into making them change behaviors in ways that will allow them to achieve their political goals.”

Buterbaugh anticipates the US will make it a priority to get Americans and their allies out of the area and that the military will likely take action from here.

“It’s pretty clear that Biden if you listen to his speech today, said that we are going to find them and hunt them down. The United States over the last 20-30 years has been very good at finding the people who attacked us and bringing them to either justice or, in this case, they’ll probably be killed,” he said.

Buterbaugh expects to some sort of action against the group who attacked the airport will be taken in the next few days.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.