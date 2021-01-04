CT National Guard team up with the New London Naval Submarine Base to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

According to a joint release from both military branches, the Sub base had a plan to vaccinate its members but couldn't due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — In a joint effort, the Connecticut National Guard and the Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) in New London help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to about 1,000 Sailors and eligible Navy personnel.

The SUBASE said it did have a place to vaccinated its members but was limited due the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We greatly appreciate the Connecticut National Guard supporting this joint effort to conduct a mass vaccination clinic and help us prove a concept of operations,” said Capt. Todd Moore, SUBASE New London commanding officer. “We’ve practiced for mass vaccinations in the past with annual flu shots, vaccinating several hundred personnel in a day. And we’ve been able to conduct similar operations with the COVID-19 vaccine when availability has allowed. This joint effort goal is to administer 1,000 doses at one time.”

Medical personnel from the CT National Guard oversaw the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine as Navy personnel distributed it.

“Efficiency is key, aggressively getting after shots in arms isn’t just essential for public health, it’s essential for maintaining and building readiness,” said Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, Maj. Gen. Francis Evon. “Readiness requires working efficiently across service lines, across active and reserve component lines, to keep the nation safe come whatever may.”

The Department of Defense's supply of vaccine is separate from the one states receive and administer to the public.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.