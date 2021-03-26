In Groton, a military man by day, mural maker by night

Petty Officer First Class Jamie Pearson is a machinist’s mate by day, by night he’s a mural maker.

GROTON, Conn. — Beyond the camouflage he wears, the additional colors he brings pop across the Sub Base in Groton.

Petty Officer First Class Jamie Pearson is a machinist’s mate by day, by night he’s a mural maker. In conference rooms, on office walls, on the exterior of buildings, Petty Officer Pearson’s works are easy to spot. All self-taught, Pearson has been painting for years.

“It makes people feel welcome and a part of the community,” Pearson said as he was working on his latest mural – a Virginia Class sub outside of an administrative office. “This is a bit of sunshine we can add to everyone’s daily work life.”

Pearson mentioned that the current mural he is finishing will be his sixth installment on the Sub Base and he has created about eight more in the New London area.

Lt. Sean Zetooney, who works with Pearson said, “he takes pride in it, it motivates personnel.”

Pearson said as long as it is allowed – and there are blank walls to fill in – he will keep painting. He added, “It feels special when people encounter them for the first time, it feels special to them.”

