Law aims to speed up job certification of military spouses in Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is attempting to make it easier for military spouses and other people relocating from out-of-state to obtain state occupational licenses.

The move comes as military spouses face double-digit unemployment, even before the pandemic. State and military officials spoke during a ceremonial signing of the bill Monday at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton.

They said lengthy delays in Connecticut to recognize an out-of-state license and certification can create hardships for the spouses, which are 90% women, and their families.

