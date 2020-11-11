Ledyard Music offers a virtual concert for Veterans Day 2020

LEDYARD, Conn. — The Ledyard Music Department is back at it again, this time honoring those who have served or are serving our country in the military.
On their Facebook page, Ledyard Music posted a virtual concert featuring instrumental arrangements as well as choir performance. The concert lasts about 30 minutes.
The program consists of:
- Spit-Fire by William Owens
- If You're Out There arr. Mark Brymer
- A House Divided by Brian Balmages
- I Hear America Singing by André Thomas
- America the Beautiful arr. Carl Strommen
- We Are One arr. Masa Fukuda
Watch the full concert below:
Thank you to all the Veterans who have served and are serving around the world.