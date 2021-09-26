More than 70 Connecticut National Guard members return home

The Middletown-based soldiers supported Operation Spartan Shield in Jordan from October 2020 to July 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than 70 members of the Connecticut National Guard are being honored for their service after completing nearly one-year tours of duty.

A welcome home ceremony was held Saturday for members of the Middletown-based 143rd Regional Support Group and several members of Detachment 2, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment at the State Armory in Hartford.

The Middletown-based soldiers supported Operation Spartan Shield in Jordan from October 2020 to July 2021, overseeing base operations and contracts at various facilities. The Windsor Locks-based aviation regiment conducted 166 C-12 air movement missions throughout eastern Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa from September 2020 to July 2021.

