National Guardsmen return home just in time for Thanksgiving

Headquartered in Niantic, the unit deployed in January 2020 to United States Southern Command’s area of operations.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The 192nd Military Police Battalion Headquarters came back home from a nearly yearlong deployment.

More than two dozen Guardsmen returned over the summer, reducing the remainder of Connecticut Guardsmen deployed on this mission to approximately 100.

The unit was responsible for providing mission command, planning, security, personnel, and logistical support to Military Police units in support of Operation Enduring Freedom at a Joint-Task Force Base in Guantanamo Bay.

"When this unit deployed, the world was a very different place," Maj. Gen. Francis Evon said. "Not only did the 192nd Military Police Headquarters fulfill its duties and exceed the standards, they did so while facing the challenges presented operating overseas just before the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic here. I am immensely proud of them for their mission accomplishments while returning everyone safe and healthy and am excited to see these Connecticut Guardsmen reunited with family ahead of the holidays.”

"On behalf of the people of Connecticut, we're proud to welcome home the 192nd Military Police Battalion after protecting our country while on deployment," said Governor Ned Lamont. "Just in time to spend the holidays with loved ones, we are reminded every day both here and abroad how much of a critical partner the Guard has been throughout this pandemic--from testing to building hospitals to distributing PPE, we cannot thank the men and women of our National Guard enough."

“My family and I extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to the men and women who served their country and provided critical support to our Military Police Units. It’s because of their service that this mission was a success and given that these Guardsmen were deployed before the onset of a global pandemic, these men and women were met with unprecedented challenges but continued to work with tenacity, determination and perseverance. I could not be prouder to welcome these Guardsmen home just in time for the holiday season,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

This deployment served as the 192nd Military Police Battalion’s third mission in support of the United States Southern Command’s area of operations in five years – previously deploying over 50 Guardsmen in 2015 and 120 Guardsmen in 2019.