In Groton, Navy christens 2nd submarine in honor of Admiral Rickover

Naval official says construction of the submarine during the pandemic has been a testament to the dedication of America's shipbuilders and sailors.
Credit: AP
Sarah Greenert McNichol, daughter of ship sponsor Darleen Greenert, back, smashes a bottle of champagne to christen the submarine Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) as EB President Kevin Graney, right, and Navy Adm. James F. Caldwell, back right, look on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., Greenert served in the U.S. Navy for 42 years as a naval officer, a volunteer, and a military spouse; her husband Jonathan Greenert is a former Chief of Naval Operations. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

GROTON, Conn. — The U.S. Navy has christened one of its newest Virginia-class attack submarines, the future USS Hyman G. Rickover, in honor of the "Father of the Nuclear Navy." 

Saturday's ceremony marked the first submarine christening at the General Dynamics-Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also the second submarine to be named after Rickover, the late four-star Navy admiral who served 63 years in the Navy on active duty.

Undersecretary of the Navy James F. Geurts said construction of the submarine during the pandemic has been a testament to the dedication of America's shipbuilders and sailors.

Electric Boat and its partner, Newport News Shipbuilding, share construction of the submarines under a teaming agreement. A total of 28 Virginia-class submarines have been delivered, are under construction or under contract.

   

