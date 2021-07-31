In Groton, Navy christens 2nd submarine in honor of Admiral Rickover

Naval official says construction of the submarine during the pandemic has been a testament to the dedication of America's shipbuilders and sailors.

GROTON, Conn. — The U.S. Navy has christened one of its newest Virginia-class attack submarines, the future USS Hyman G. Rickover, in honor of the "Father of the Nuclear Navy."

Saturday's ceremony marked the first submarine christening at the General Dynamics-Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also the second submarine to be named after Rickover, the late four-star Navy admiral who served 63 years in the Navy on active duty.

Undersecretary of the Navy James F. Geurts said construction of the submarine during the pandemic has been a testament to the dedication of America's shipbuilders and sailors.