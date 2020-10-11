Something bright for Veterans in Rocky Hill

For the past two years, the investment firm Johnson Brunetti has joined Simsbury-based Lucky You Flowers to provide floral arrangements for veterans.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The purples and golds matched up well with the red, white, and blue at the Veterans Home in Rocky Hill.

It has become a tradition. For the past two years, the investment firm Johnson Brunetti has joined Simsbury-based Lucky You Flowers to provide floral arrangements for veterans on the Rocky Hill Veterans campus.

Joel Johnson, the CEO of Johnson Brunetti and the father of a Marine officer said, “we want to do as much as we can to brighten their day and we are committed to this.”

After receiving a floral arrangement Vietnam vet Ken Hardy, a resident at the Veterans Home said, “I love it, I appreciate it, we all appreciate it.”

Army veteran Jim Moran said, “This is wonderful, it’s very nice.”

