ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The purples and golds matched up well with the red, white, and blue at the Veterans Home in Rocky Hill.
It has become a tradition. For the past two years, the investment firm Johnson Brunetti has joined Simsbury-based Lucky You Flowers to provide floral arrangements for veterans on the Rocky Hill Veterans campus.
Joel Johnson, the CEO of Johnson Brunetti and the father of a Marine officer said, “we want to do as much as we can to brighten their day and we are committed to this.”
After receiving a floral arrangement Vietnam vet Ken Hardy, a resident at the Veterans Home said, “I love it, I appreciate it, we all appreciate it.”
Army veteran Jim Moran said, “This is wonderful, it’s very nice.”
Something bright for Veterans in Rocky Hill
Amy Schuster, the owner of Lucky You Flowers, who designed the hundreds of arrangements added, “This brings joy, it makes people happy, it makes you happy when you send them and makes you happy when you receive them.”