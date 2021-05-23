Stratford nursing student gets diploma from a surprise guest

The Endicott College grad was surprised by her brother, a U.S. Marine. FOX61's Carmen Chau talked with the siblings.

An Endicott College graduate was in for quite the surprise when she walked across the stage for her diploma on Saturday.

Emily Booth was surprised by her brother, U-S Marine Private First Class Ryan Booth.

The Stratford resident had not seen her brother in one year. Her face lit up the second she saw him walking towards her, and they immediately shared a big hug.

Their parents were both at the ceremony; they were the ones who actually set up the surprise!

FOX61’s Carmen Chau was able to speak to both Emily and Ryan as they were driving back to Connecticut from Massachusetts.

Emily said, “When I got onto the stage, there was a brief pause and I thought I might have done something wrong, like ‘Oh I went the wrong side’ or something. But then when he walked out, I totally wasn't expecting it because from my understanding, he wasn't coming home until next week.”

Ryan said “The last couple of days while Iwas home, I wasn't really trying to talk to her much – a because we Snapchat a lot – so i kind of had to limit that so she wouldn't really think I was actually home, but then we actually get there and in my mind, i'm just like ‘oh my gosh, this is actually happening.’



Emily got her bachelor's today in nursing and has goals to become a family nurse practitioner.