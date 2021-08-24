Taking flight with the Connecticut National Guard

The 30-minute trip from Windsor Locks to Camp Nett in Niantic was just the start of a day-long boot camp Tuesday with the Connecticut National Guard.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — From the back of a massive Chinook helicopter, FOX61 got a rare look high above our state.



“It was beautiful, I toured the city from the ground, so to get a chance to see it from 1000 feet up it was absolutely amazing,” said Captain Robin Felder, a Connecticut National Guard member from Meriden.



The 30-minute trip from Windsor Locks to Camp Nett in Niantic was just the start of our day-long boot camp Tuesday with the Connecticut National Guard. “This time on the flight you got to fly with a back out, the back door was down so we got to see everything with a clear view,” Felder said.



Once the helicopter landed there was no time to rest, FOX61's Keith McGilvery joined guard members for weapons training with almost 30 pounds of gear and witnessed army combat physical training in temperatures north of 80°.

“It is challenging, I love a challenge, the fact that the ACFT isn’t an easy test to pass, but a really hard one to max out motivates me to work harder,” said Sgt. Luis Rodriguez, a Connecticut National Guard member and current UCONN student.

Rodriguez said he’s been able to strike a balance between service and school.

“I can do it part-time, and also get to come home and see my family,” he said.

The 21-year-old from Waterford said stepping up in times of need is what makes serving in uniform worth it.

“I was activated for the hurricane the other day, which wasn’t so much of a hurricane, but it is just good to know that when times like that happen, I am here to help and support,” he said.

Right now roughly 5000 men and women are part of the guard across Connecticut and they want folks to know there’s room for you too.

“Just have an open mind and try it, There are so many benefits to being a service member in the guard,” said Felder.

You can learn more about the Ct. National Guard by calling 1-800-GO-GUARD.

Tuesday’s tour was organized by the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.

