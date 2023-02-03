U.S. Coast Guard cadets station assignments revealed at ceremony

"I didn’t expect to get here and make it to this point and now that were here, it’s so surreal.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London held its annual Billet night Thursday where senior cadets learn where they will be stationed for the next few years and what jobs they will have after they graduate.

Thursday’s event marks the first step in their careers in service to our country.

“It's like a huge milestone of their Cadet career. They learn where they're going to be going for their first assignments in the Coast Guard,” said Logan Mars, lieutenant in the U.S Coast Guard.

Representatives from The Department of Homeland Security and several members of congress including Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal’s office.

Graduation for the class of 2023 will take place on Wednesday, May 17.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.