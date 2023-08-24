U.S. Navy buying 35 CH-53K helicopters from Sikorsky

The contract is worth $2.7 billion.

STRATFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Navy has contracted with Sikorsky to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters for $2.7 billion it was announced Thursday.

The helicopters will be deployed to the U.S. Marine Corps in two separate lots totaling 30 aircraft and eight will be purchased by Israel under a U.S. Navy Foreign Military Sales agreement, according to the company.

“This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky’s nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies, and provides the U.S. Marine Corps with transformative 21st-century technologies,” said Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky. “Our long-standing partnership led to this best value contract award providing the capability and readiness the Marines need.”

Sikorsky will begin delivering these aircraft in 2026.

The company describes the CH‑53K as a multi-mission helicopter with heavy-lift capabilities that exceed all other U.S. Department of Defense helicopters and is the only heavy-lift helicopter that will remain in production through 2032 and beyond. It can carry a 27,000-pound external load over 110 nautical miles in high temperatures, which is more than triple the external load-carrying capacity of the legacy CH-53E aircraft in these same conditions.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement, “Today’s announcement is a testament to the highly skilled Sikorsky workforce and supply chain companies who build the world’s best helicopters. These 35 aircraft represent a boon both to our national defense and to our state’s economy. I will keep fighting for these contracts to go to Connecticut’s top-notch defense manufacturers.”

Connecticut Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said in a email, "This award is a testament to our local workers and the continued innovation that enables the production of the best goods and services to keep our nation and those who serve it safe. This helicopter will help our Marines save refugees and provide humanitarian aid all around the world. The production of this helicopter was made possible through the partnership between the state, Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin, the Teamsters and labor."

On another front, in April, Sikorsky lost a round in its battle to regain the contract to build helicopters for the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied the company's protest of the Army's decision and said in a report Thursday the Army had "reasonably evaluated" the Connecticut-based company's proposal for building the aircraft.

Sikorsky and Boeing protested the U.S. Army’s decision to replace its UH-Black Hawk with a new aircraft by Textron-owned company Bell.

The companies filed a complaint with the GAO to review the Army’s decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract.

