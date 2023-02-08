US Senate passes bill to improve Navy living conditions in honor of Sailor from Shelton

Officials said there was no electricity, hot water, heat or air conditioning on the U.S.S. George Washington. The ship was under construction.

SHELTON, Conn. — The U.S. Senate just passed a bill in honor of a Navy Sailor from Shelton that would improve living conditions for those in the Navy.

The legislation is named after 19-year-old Navy Sailor, Xavier Sandor, who died by suicide last year after enduring brutal conditions while stationed on a ship.

The “Seaman Xavier Sandor Support for Sailors Act” is part of the National Defense Authorization bill just passed in the Senate.

The legislation would allow junior Navy Sailors to move off the ship if its undergoing maintenance. Currently, only senior sailors can live in better conditions. It would also increase access to mental health counselors.

Sandor's parents are fighting to make sure no other family has to go through what they're facing.

"The pain that our family suffered, no one should have to feel like this, ever," said Mary Graft, Xavier's mother.

Xavier Sandor dreamed of following in his grandfather and uncle’s footsteps when he joined the U.S. Navy.

"He chose to serve his country and they failed him," said John Sandor, Xavier's father.

Xavier Sandor was on board the U.S.S. George Washington stationed in Virginia when it was undergoing a maintenance overhaul.

He took his own life last April after three months of living in "deplorable conditions." U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal had said the conditions were unlivable.

"He worked the night shift, he would sleep in his car. He was 6’3'', sleeping in a Toyota. There was not enough food, no hot water," said John Sandor.

The Sandor family is taking the unimaginable tragedy and creating a legacy for their son. One that will protect all current and future Navy Sailors.

"All Xavier wanted was just somewhere to live. The ship was not a place to live," said Graft.

"Prisoners had it better than our United States Sailors," said John Sandor.

Now John Sandor, Graft and 10-year-old Patrick, Xavier's younger brother, are continuing to fight to protect those who volunteer to protect us, so no other sailors are taken too soon.

"Xavier is forever 19," said Graft.

The U.S. Senate version of the bill is not the same as the U.S. House's version, so the two sides will have to vote again on a unified bill. Local officials are confident the bill will become law by the end of the year.

