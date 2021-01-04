USS Providence returns to port in New London

The sub completed its 16th and final deployment, returning home on Thursday after 212 days at sea.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — After 212 days - most of which spent at sea - the USS Providence returned to port at the New London Submarine base Thursday.

“We stayed at sea for an astonishing 97% during our first five months of deployment,” Cmdr. Michael McClaine said. “Our country can be proud of the USS Providence, the oldest fast attack submarine in the fleet, for being battle-ready to the end.”

The crew totals 134 officers and enlisted Sailors manning the 35-year-old Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine crew. This is the Providence's 16th and final deployment.

The crew was met by their loved ones with signs and flowers, welcoming them back from their long voyage. According to the Navy, sonar technician Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Thomson had the first kiss with his wife Alicia.

“This is his last deployment of his career,” said Alicia Thomson. “And this is the first one with me and our kids, so he is probably going to cry… as will I.”

The 362 feet with a bear of 33 feet sub was commissioned on July 27, 1985, and is the fifth US warship to be named after the Rhode Island capital city.

