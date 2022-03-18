10 new license plates available to honor Connecticut veterans

The DMV will now offer 10 new types of license plates for veterans to commemorate specific wartime periods they have served in.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut war veterans on the road can now represent which war they served in with new license plates available from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

These wartime periods include the Afghanistan War, Grenada, the Iraq War, the Korean War, Lebanon, Operation Ernest Will, Panama, the Persian Gulf War, the Vietnam War, and World War II.

The 10 new plates expand license plate options for veterans; there is already a standard Flag-Style Veteran plate that has the American flag on the left-hand side of the plate that says "Veteran" on the bottom. There are also other plates available with various military logos.

All veteran license plates are exclusively available for veterans who served during specific times of war and those who received campaign medals.

“Expanding the license plate options offered to veterans is a wonderful opportunity to honor their service,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Not only will it enable our state to recognize those who served during specific periods of war, but it will also serve as a consistent reminder that Connecticut is home to many thousands of veterans who have admirably served our nation. I thank all of the veterans and advocates who worked with our administration to turn this idea into reality.”

To order a specific wartime veteran plate for $27.50, click here.

