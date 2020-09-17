West Haven VA applauded by Secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie made stops at the VA hospitals in Newington and West Haven Thursday.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — There are nearly 150 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the nation. And, the one in West Haven has captured the attention of the Secretary of the VA.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie made stops at the VA hospitals in Newington and West Haven Thursday.

He says the West Haven VA has earned a special distinction.

"This is one of the safest places in America for veterans," Wilkie said.

As they walk into the West Haven facility, veterans are tested, asked questions, have their temperature taken, and cannot enter with family or friends.

"This place has the lowest infection rate amongst VA employees in the country," said. "It has probably the lowest infection rate amongst veterans in the country."

Wilkie says a key to the West Haven VA's recent success is the emergency precautions they took early in this pandemic.

"Now they are beginning to return to normal operations," Wilkie said. "They are at about 70% of where they were when this thing kicked in hard in March."

He says the VA, in general, is in the middle of a renaissance, including regarding their approval ratings.

"Four or five years ago, they were sitting at 37%," Wilkie said. "That’s according to CNN’s own numbers. Today, they are at 90%."

Wait times have been cut considerably because the veterans can now go into the private sector if the VA can’t provide them what they need when they need it. And, there's employee accountability.

"We have, in the last few years, dismissed well over 8,000 employees, who were not living up to their oaths.," he said. "That is unprecedented in the federal government."

And, there’s good news for Vietnam veterans. The VA Secretary says, in October, they will finally close one of the last circles left open.