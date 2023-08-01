x
Rocket launch may be visible to Connecticut, NASA

The resupply launch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on August 1
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — A NASA rocket launch may be visible to Connecticut residents on Tuesday, NASA said. 

The Antares rocket will be delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station on Tuesday night, according to NASA.

The launch is happening on Wallops Island, Virginia. The Connecticut public should be able to see the launch about 2 minutes after its takeoff, as long as the weather permits, NASA officials said.

Live launch coverage and countdown commentary will begin at around 8:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and air on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, and NASA’s App

Members of the public can also attend the launch virtually and will have access to resources, schedule changes, and mission-specific information. Registration and more information on the mission are available on NASA's website.

   

