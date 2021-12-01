New London woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia

A news release says Emporia police were pursuing a 2018 BMW that refused to stop for officers when it hit the vehicle Dorsett was riding in.

EMPORIA, Va. — Virginia State Police say a New London woman was one of two people killed when the car she was riding in was hit head-on by a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 during a police chase.

The BMW made a U-turn in the northbound lanes and began heading south when it hit a northbound 2011 Lincoln shortly after 9 p.m. at mile marker 16.

A woman riding in the BMW was ejected from the car and killed. A passenger in the Lincoln, Melissa R. Dorsett of New London died at the scene.

Emporia, Virginia is about two hours west of Norfolk.

