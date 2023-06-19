Federal legislation aims to prevent Black maternal deaths

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pushing for $1 billion to put towards resources to solve the Black maternal health crisis in Connecticut and the U.S.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Federal legislators are pushing to support mothers, especially Black mothers, and lower the maternal death rate.

The announcement came after Tori Bowie, an elite Olympic Track and Field athlete, died of childbirth complications last month.

She was just 32 years old and eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 80% of maternal deaths are preventable.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) urged Congress to pass a bill that addresses the causes of maternal deaths and disparities among mothers in the United States.

"The United States of America, the greatest nation in the history of the world, has the highest rate of maternal deaths of any industrialized country," said Blumenthal.

Outside the Connecticut State Capitol building, health care advocates fought to save the lives of mothers across the nation, and right here in the state.

"Many of the women we support on Medicaid are women of color. They fall right into this category of women that are dying at astronomically high and unnecessary rates," said Department of Social Services Commissioner, Andrea Barton Reeves.

According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause.

As a whole, the rate of maternal deaths increased by 89% over the last few years.

Right here in Connecticut, Black babies are twice as likely to be underweight and suffering from health complications, which can lead to infant deaths.

Blumenthal is pushing to see $1 billion for 13 bills aimed at fixing the maternal health crisis, specifically for black women, focusing on some of the causes of maternal deaths like food and housing to make investments at the ground level to help with maternal care down the line.

"Race is a risk factor, zip codes are a risk factor for health care. These disparities are unconscionable in the greatest country in the history of the world," said Blumenthal.

Advocates said more needs to be done to make sure women are equipped to know if and when something is wrong during a pregnancy.

It’s having the education, the symptoms, and to know what to look for and the most important thing I’ll say is to listen to women and black women in particular and not to dismiss their concerns," said State Rep. Robyn Porter (D-94th district)

Blumenthal said he expects the fight to pass this legislation to be an uphill battle, but he says he's hopeful Congress will agree to invest in health care for all women.

