Queen Elizabeth II: Connecticut leaders react to her death

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. She had served as queen for 70 years.

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson:

“Queen Elizabeth’s reign has spanned seven decades through war and peace and countless historic events. I commend her for a lifetime of service to her nation and to the world, and my heart goes out to Queen Elizabeth’s family and those mourning across the world today.”

Gov. Ned Lamont:

“Queen Elizabeth II set a standard throughout her lifetime for stability and stoicism. She was a fine leader, guiding her nation through a time of immense change and turmoil. Today, we honor her life and memory. As governor of Connecticut, which is often referred to as the Gateway to New England and home to New London and New Britain, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Queen Elizabeth and the people of her great nation.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz:

“Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of strength and stability across the globe. She led with grace, dignity, and decency. As the world’s longest reigning monarch, she was a steady and inspirational force during turbulent times. Her legacy of service to her country and our world will not be forgotten. My most sincere sympathies go out to her family and all of our neighbors in the United Kingdom, who will honor her life and celebrate her legacy today.”

