Quinnipiac Poll: Biden approval rating at 48%; good marks for handling of pandemic

Weak points include handling of border crisis

HAMDEN, Conn. — A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows President Joe Biden's approval rating at 48%, slightly down from his approval rating in February.

A February 17th poll showed 50% of people approved of Biden's job while 38% disapproved. The poll said 13% didn't offer an opinion.

The poll sampled 1,237 U.S. adults nationwide who were surveyed from April 8th - 12th with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

"On President Biden's handling of six issues, the president receives positive scores on three, with the coronavirus response ranking at the top," a release said. "He receives negative scores on his handling of the situation at the Mexican border and gun policy, and a mixed score on taxes."

On Biden's handling of ...

the response to the coronavirus: 64 percent of Americans approve, 29 percent disapprove, with 7 percent not offering an opinion;

the economy: 50 percent of Americans approve, 42 percent disapprove, with 8 percent not offering an opinion;

climate change: 48 percent of Americans approve, 35 percent disapprove, with 17 percent not offering an opinion;

taxes: 45 percent of Americans approve, 42 percent disapprove, with 13 percent not offering an opinion;

gun policy: 39 percent of Americans approve, 49 percent disapprove, with 11 percent not offering an opinion;

the situation at the Mexican border: 29 percent of Americans approve, 55 percent disapprove, with 15 percent not offering an opinion."

The poll also measured the respondents' response to Biden's "American Jobs Plan," a $2 Trillion package infrastructure and related spending that Biden hopes will jump-start the economy reeling from a pandemic-related downturn in the economy.

The poll showed 44 to 38 percent support President Biden's plan, while 19 percent did not offer an opinion, but support increased when respondents were told that the plan is funded by raising taxes on corporations to 53 - 39 percent, with 9 percent not offering an opinion.

