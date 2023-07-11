Terryville man killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Idaho

Troopers were called to U.S. 12 near milepost 140 in Idaho County, Idaho around noon on July 6.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A Terryville, Conn., man was killed in a head-on motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho last week, according to the Idaho State Police.

Troopers were called to U.S. 12 near milepost 140 in Idaho County, Idaho around noon on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation determined a 55-year-old man from British Columbia was traveling west on a Ducati Multistrada when it tried to make an illegal pass around a dump truck. The Duncati crashed head-on into a 75-year-old Terryville, Conn., man traveling east on a Honda GL1800, according to state police.

The Terryville man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The Ducati driver was airlifted to a local hospital, troopers said. His condition is not known at this time.

Traffic on U.S. 12 was closed on both sides for around four hours for the investigation and cleanup.

FOX61 has reached out to Idaho State Police for further comment regarding the investigation into this crash.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.