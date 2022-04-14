U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet is recipient of Truman Scholarship

The Truman Scholarship is a national award, known to have a very competitive application process

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet from Texas has been selected as a 2022 Truman Scholar.

Cadet Christine Groves is a Mechanical Engineering major at the Academy and is part of the Class of 2023.

From Austin, Texas, Groves and 57 other Truman Scholars were chosen from a pool of 705 candidates, nominated by 275 colleges and universities.

The scholarships go toward graduate school and the opportunity to partake in professional development programs related to careers in public service.

Groves is currently conducting research on renewable energy technologies at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Within that research, Groves intends to address environmental pollution and climate change.

The school said Groves has plans to pursue a Master of Public Policy (MPP) and Master of Science (MSc) in sustainable energy engineering.

The Truman Scholarship was established by Congress in 1975 in memory of the 33rd president of the United States, Harry S. Truman. It is a national award, known to have a very competitive application process.

As many as 800 juniors from colleges and universities across the country apply annually. Many selection processes start on campus, and those nominated by their school then go on to submit the application for the Truman Scholarship to the Foundation.

Groves was among nine Texans to apply for the scholarship and come out as some of the 189 student finalists. Four Connecticut residents who also applied were selected as scholarship finalists.

All 58 Truman Scholar recipients will be announced on Friday on the Foundation's website.

