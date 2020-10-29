New Haven Officials: 7 positive COVID-19 at First Student Bus Co.

Three others pending results

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials said there were a number of cases of COVID-19 at First Student Bus Company and several more that were pending results.

Director of Health Maritza Bond said, "The health department is conducting an investigation into the First Student Bus Company and are currently doing contact tracing efforts. However, we currently have seven positive cases and three pending results. The majority were bus drivers, bus monitors. We are contacting to make sure that we quarantine those individuals."

The city has asked the company to disinfect the buses. Officials said the cases were related to a social gathering. Bond said, "We have been able to identify the source of the issues was due to a social gathering... and local party.'

Bond continued, "We are certainly concerned about the increase of social gathering that is happening in the city and are asking our community to really be mindful of facing the risk of exposure by gathering with individuals who are not part of your immediate household."