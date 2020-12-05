New Haven police investigating shooting

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home on Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just after 2 p.m., they responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home on Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street.

Police said, "The victim is a 21 year old New Haven man. It is believed the man went to Bouchet Lane seeking help after being shot in the upper torso on Hemingway street."

An ambulance took the male victim to the hospital. In addition to Bouchet Lane and Eastern Street, investigators are also canvassing nearby Hemingway Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.