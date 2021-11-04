New London Police investigating armed carjacking

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police in New London say what started out as apparent fender-bender turned into a carjacking at gunpoint.
A woman told police that just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, she was driving on Bank Street when her car was struck in the rear by another vehicle at Bank and Summer Streets. The victim told police that as they got out of the vehicle to check for damage, a second person in the other vehicle got out with a gun, pointed it at her and stole her vehicle. The suspect was described as a light skin male.
The stolen vehicle is a silver 2018 Infinity Q60 with Connecticut license plates 4AFSE4.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 extension 0.