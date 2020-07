Students will be able to take the course over Zoom, Skype or other online settings in a move prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is some good news for anyone trying to get their driver's license.

The State Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing driving schools to use distance learning so New Yorkers can take the courses to get their licenses.

The five-hour long course is taken before a road test and is usually issued in a school setting, but because of COVID-19 that has changed.

