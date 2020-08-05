Amber Alert issued for abducted New York child

New York State Police activated the state's AMBER Alert after a reported child abduction.
Police are looking for 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveira and 41-year-old Nivaldo Oliveira.
Gustavo is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Gustavo stands at 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 11 pounds. No clothing description was available.
Nivaldo Oliveira is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Nivaldo stands at 6 feet fall, weighing about 190 pounds.No clothing description was available. He was last seen with Gustavo.
Police say Gustavo was reportedly abducted around 1 a.m. from a home at Tallow Wood Dr in Clifton Park, NY. Clifton Park is two hours away from Hartford.
Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911.