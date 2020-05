Jones is accused of defamation and is being sued by several Sandy Hook families who lost loved ones during the deadly school shooting

Attorney Norm Pattis is no longer representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Pattis filed a motion in court yesterday to be removed as jones's legal counsel.

Jones is accused of defamation and is being sued by several Sandy Hook families who lost loved ones during the deadly school shooting in 2012.

He repeatedly went on the record on his radio program "Infowars", calling the massacre a hoax.