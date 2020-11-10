One killed in fiery Wallingford crash

Crash happened near Exit 14

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — One man was killed in a crash on I-91 Northbound Saturday afternoon according to State Police.

David Valentine, 31, of East Hampton was killed when the car was driving lost control and veered left into the median one half mile south of Exit 14.

Police said the car struck a bridge abutment and caught on fire. Valentine died on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC Ruppar #1140,

Connecticut State Police Troop "I", at 203-393-4200 or timothy.ruppar@ct.gov.