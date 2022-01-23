One person in critical condition after Stamford crash

Police say just after 8 p.m., a Honda Civic collided with a 2005 Toyota RAV 4 that was traveling westbound on Broad Street.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police are investigating a serious crash that happened near Broad street and Greyrock Place.

Police say just after 8 p.m., a Honda Civic collided with a 2005 Toyota RAV 4 that was traveling westbound on Broad Street. After colliding with that truck, the Honda continued north on Greyrock Place where it struck a tree coming to rest.

The driver of that car was taken to Stamford Hospital with life threatening injuries and the driver of the truck was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still on-going at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Stamford police at (203) 977-4712 and ask to speak with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad.

Edward Ford is a producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at eford@fox61.com. Follow him on Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.