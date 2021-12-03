The 15-year-old gunman was also charged this week as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect with involuntary manslaughter, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this week, prosecutors said his parents’ actions went “far beyond negligence.”

Authorities confirmed that the weapon used in the shooting was purchased by the suspect's father just four days before the shooting.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald will provide updates on the investigation in a press conference at noon.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

