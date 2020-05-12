Pedestrian struck, killed on Boston Post Road in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is currently investigating a deadly motor vehicle accident on 150 Boston Post Road Friday night.
Police say the incident happened just before 7:00 pm and no charges have been filed at this time. The victim's identity will be released once the family is notified.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the traffic unit further investigates.
FOX61 crew is headed to the scene now and will bring you the latest when more information is available.
This is a developing story.