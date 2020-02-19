Plainfield Police moving to arrest suspect in December homicide

The autopsy of Coolidge had come back and the cause of death was ruled to be compression of the neck

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police are in the process of getting an arrest warrant and search warrant for the homicide death of Keith C. Coolidge in December of last year.

Plainfield PD Chief Michael Surprenant said his department was notified by the Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner on Tuesday that the autopsy of Coolidge had come back and the cause of death was ruled to be compression of the neck; the manner was classified by the OCME as a homicide.

The deceased’s half-brother – Keith T. Coolidge - was arrested for other charges in December and treated as a suspect in the death of Keith C. Coolidge – but has not been charged with his murder.