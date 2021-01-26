1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Hartford crash

The crash happened in the area of Capen Street and Garden. Officers responded to calls of a serious two-car crash near the intersection.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the area of Capen and Greenfield Street Monday night.

Officers responded to calls of a serious two-car crash near the intersection. A silver Acura had struck a utility pole after the crash.

The man inside the Acura was suffering serious injuries and taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead. Another person inside the Acura was found nearby, also suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police say the second car remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Garden Street between Greenfield and Enfield Street and Capen Street between Enfield Street and Martine Street will be closed while officers investigate.