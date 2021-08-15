Police investigating Hartford crash that killed a Bristol man

The crash happened Saturday evening in I-84

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are investigating a crash Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a Bristol man.

Police said Jesse Perez, 31, of Bristol, was driving his car in the right lane of I-84 eastbound, about a half mile west of Exit 46, in Hartford. For an unknown reason, the car traveled from the right lane to the left shoulder until it hit a guardrail. Perez was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. This case remains under investigation.

Police said, "Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR. Chandler Chasse #583, at Troop H, at 860-534-1000 or through email at chandler.chasse@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the crash, you are also asked to contact TPR. Chasse #583."

