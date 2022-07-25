A look ahead at Connecticut primary races coming this August

"Let’s hope for the sake of democracy generally that a lot of people are active, engaged and turnout to vote," said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s primary election is two weeks away on August 9, when voters will pick who they want to represent their party in November.

The state has a closed primary, meaning only voters registered with a specific party can vote in that party’s election. Registered Democrats can only vote for Democratic candidates and vice versa for Republicans.

The candidate who wins each party’s primary moves on to the general election in November. Independent voters must wait until then to cast their ballots.

“Turnout in political party primaries is usually about 30%,” said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates. “Let’s hope for the sake of democracy generally that a lot of people are active, engaged, and turn out to vote.”

There are active primary campaigns for statewide offices like the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, Secretary of the State, and state treasurer.

Democrats won’t see U.S. Senate candidates on their ballots, because incumbent Richard Blumenthal already advanced.

Republicans will choose between Themis Klarides, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj.

Democrats don’t have a U.S. H

ouse race either–incumbent Jim Himes will head straight to the general.

Republicans have to pick Michael Goldstein or Jayme Stevenson.

The race for Secretary of the State has primaries for both parties. Democrats have two options: Maritza Bond or Stephanie Thomas.

After Brock Weber pulled out of the race two weeks ago, Republicans will decide on Dominic Rapini or Terrie Wood.

For state treasurer, Democrats will see Dita Bhargava, Karen Dubois-Walton and Erick Russell on the ballot.

Republican candidate Harry Arora already advanced to the general election.

“These are offices that impact our voting, spending, taxes and benefits, everything,” Bates said. “Democracy is about having your voice heard, so for folks that belong to one of the parties, it's your chance to speak up on Aug. 9 and have your voice heard.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.